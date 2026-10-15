SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas after knife assault, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are in a standoff with a man in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue on Thursday morning, the department says.

According to police, the man assaulted someone with a knife, then barricaded himself in an apartment in the 3800 block of South Nellis Boulevard.

As of 11 a.m., police said SWAT and crisis negotiators were en route to the area. The incident has been ongoing since at least 6:30 a.m.

"This is an ongoing investigation, please avoid the area," and LVMPD spokesperson wrote.

