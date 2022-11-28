Watch Now
Local News

Actions

SWAT, Las Vegas police activity near downtown

Screen Shot 2022-11-27 at 4.42.37 PM.png
KTNV
SWAT, police activity near downtown
Posted at 4:47 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 19:52:05-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and SWAT are on scene near downtown Las Vegas.

Officials are at the 700 block of Main Street near Washington Avenue.

There are no details yet confirming why there is police activity in the area. RTC says to plan other routes if drivers are near the area.

More details will be provided once available.

