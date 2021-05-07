Suspicious item near Sahara and Valley View boulevard, police on scene

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious item near West Sahara Avenue and Richfield Boulevard, which is near Valley View Boulevard.

Police say they received a call around 6:11 a.m. Their ARMOR Unit is on the scene. Road closures may be in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

