Suspected robber hits three vehicles during police pursuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected robber has been arrested after a police chase on Sunday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened in the 4500 block of Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Investigators said they received reports of a robbery and identified the suspected vehicle that was involved. That vehicle then sped away from police.

Officers followed the vehicle and during the pursuit, the suspect crashed into three other vehicles.

According to officers, a "precision intervention technique" was used and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police said northbound Rampart from Alta to Moda Corsa was shut down for several hours while they investigated the incident. It has since been cleared.