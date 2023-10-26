Suspected brain-eating amoeba case in Mohave County declared negative by CDC

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — A brain eating amoeba scare out of Arizona has been determined to be a false alarm after the CDC confirms recent testing came back negative.

On Tuesday, officials in Mohave County, Arizona sent specimens off to a lab, suspecting a case of life-threatening Naegleria Fowleri.

The cases are extremely rare, with only 29 infections recorded from 2013-2022. One of those cases, however, was on the Arizona side of Lake Mead just last year.

In 2022, a Nevada resident had a confirmed case of Naegleria Fowleri after being exposed in Kingman Wash.

Health officials say the following tips are most helpful in avoiding the dangerous amebae.

