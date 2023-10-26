Watch Now
Suspected brain-eating amoeba case in Mohave County declared negative by CDC

FILE: Arkansas baby dies from rare brain-eating amoeba
Posted at 4:23 PM, Oct 26, 2023
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — A brain eating amoeba scare out of Arizona has been determined to be a false alarm after the CDC confirms recent testing came back negative.

On Tuesday, officials in Mohave County, Arizona sent specimens off to a lab, suspecting a case of life-threatening Naegleria Fowleri.

The cases are extremely rare, with only 29 infections recorded from 2013-2022. One of those cases, however, was on the Arizona side of Lake Mead just last year.

In 2022, a Nevada resident had a confirmed case of Naegleria Fowleri after being exposed in Kingman Wash.

Health officials say the following tips are most helpful in avoiding the dangerous amebae.

  • Hold your nose shut, use nose clips, or keep your head above water when in bodies of warm fresh water.
  • Avoid putting your head under water in hot springs and other untreated geothermal waters.
  • Avoid digging in, or stirring up, the sediment in shallow, warm fresh water.
  • The amebae are more likely to live in sediment at the bottom of lakes, ponds, and rivers.
