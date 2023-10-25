Brain-eating amoeba case suspected in Mohave County; specimens sent to CDC, officials say

ARIZ. (KTNV) — A brain-eating amoeba, also known as Naegleria fowleri, was suspected in Mohave County, public health officials said on Tuesday.

County officials said specimens were sent Tuesday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. However, on Wednesday, they said those specimens tested negative.

In a media release, the amoeba is described as free-living and single-celled. It's a small organism that can only be seen with a microscope and is commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and hot springs and soil.

Only one species of Naegleria infects people.

The investigation into possible exposures and exposure locations is ongoing, officials said. The case has not been confirmed at this time.

Naegleria fowleri infections are rare. In the United States, zero and five cases were diagnosed annually from 2013 to 2022. During this period, 29 infections were reported in the United States.

Previously, there has been a confirmed case of Naegleria fowleri in Mohave County, where the case was exposed to Lake Havasu in 2007. A Nevada resident confirmed Naegleria fowleri case was also exposed to Kingman Wash, on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in 2022.