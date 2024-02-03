Suspected auto burglars lead deputies on high-speed chase through Tonopah, Nye County

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Two women have been arrested and are facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through Nye County and Mineral County.

Investigators said the whole incident started on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies in Nye County spotted a black Chrysler Pacific minivan with Arizona plates at a gas station in Tonopah, which was wanted after in connection with an automotive burglary in Beatty.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away leading to the chase. According to deputies, the woman driving the minivan tried to ram several patrol vehicles and civilian vehicles and was weaving all over the road. That included going north in southbound lanes around blind corners, as she drove towards Hawthorne.

Deputies attempted to deploy spike strips twice. However, the vehicle drove straight at deputies and avoided the strips.

During the third attempt, deputies said the woman drove off the highway, over railroad tracks, to avoid spike strips. The vehicle then blew a tire and came to a stop. The driver and a female passenger were then taken into custody.

Nye County officials said they were able to recover $12,000 in stolen property from the vehicle.

According to Mineral County Sheriff's Office records, the two women were identified as Charday Brown and Ramiah Green. The two women are facing multiple charges including assault on a protected person, disobeying a peace officer, endangering others, buying or possessing stolen property, and driving with a revoked license.