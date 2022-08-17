Suspect who caused panic at LAS requests mental health assessment in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stefan Hutchison, the man accused of causing panic at Harry Reid International Airport this weekend, made an appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday.

Hutchison’s attorney requested a competency evaluation, which the judge granted.

He’s facing several charges, including burglary and resisting an officer, for two separate incidents over the weekend.

RELATED: Suspect who caused panic at LAS was arrested twice over the weekend

All court proceedings have been halted by the judge until after the evaluation.

Hutchison is due in Clark County District Court for the competency hearing on Sept. 9.

The judge also ordered him to continue to be held without bail and cited the first incident at Harry Reid on Saturday as one of the reasons.

RELATED: Panic at Harry Reid Internation Airport caused missed flights, confusion