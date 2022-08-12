Suspect in West Bonanza Road stabbing claims actions were in 'self-defense', police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, Las Vegas Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Racilis for the fatal stabbing of his 54-year-old father.

According to arrest reports, at approximately 1:54 a.m., LVMPD officers arrived at Sunrise Hospital and made contact with Racilis and his mother in the emergency room. Officers witnessed lacerations on Racilis’ hands and he admitted to officers he had stabbed his father, though did not provide the location where the stabbing occurred.

Racilis reportedly told officers that he feared for his mother’s safety because his father “would not stop screaming” at her. Reports say Racilis used the machete to stab Edward’s midsection and slash his upper torso, then quickly left the residence without knowing if his father was unconscious or dead.

Racilis told officers that his father would often abuse him “physically and emotionally” and his actions were done out of “self-defense.”

At approximately 4:09 a.m., officers arrived at Racilis’ residence and found a machete on the ground in front of the door, which was slightly ajar.

Officers say they located Edward’s body on the second floor of the apartment with multiple lacerations to his body, including his head, neck, arms, and upper torso.

Jacob was arrested by LVMPD officers at Sunrise Hospital and charged with open murder.

