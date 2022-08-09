Police: 54-year-old father stabbed by son after argument on West Bonanza Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 4:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Las Vegas Metro Police Department conducted a welfare check on a potential stabbing victim at Desert Garden Condominiums.

Upon arriving at the apartment, police located a 54-year-old Hispanic male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased on the scene.

The LVMPD Homicide Section found, after preliminary investigation, indicates the victim and his son, identified as 21-year-old Jacob Racilis were involved in a dispute inside the apartment. During the dispute, police say Racilis stabbed the victim and then checked himself into Sunrise Hospital to be treated for multiple lacerations to his hand.

Racilis reported the incident to staff and was subsequently arrested by officers and charged with open murder.

Police say that the victim and Racilis had recently rekindled their relationship and were living together briefly.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.