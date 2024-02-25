Suspect found, 'no longer a threat' after second victim killed Sunday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man connected to two Las Vegas murders has been found and police say there is no longer a threat to the community.

On Sunday morning, just after midnight, police received calls of gunfire in the 7000 block of North Hualapai Way. Once there, they found an adult white man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and declared dead shortly after.

36-year-old Mark Michael Ford was identified as the suspect by LVMPD's homicide section. Ford was also identified as the suspect in a second Las Vegas murder of a woman found dead on Tuesday, February 20.

Detectives say the man and the woman killed did know each other, though did not reveal exactly how. The official cause of death and identification of the second victim Sunday morning will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after the next of kin can be contacted.

The suspect and his car were located on Sunday. Without releasing more information on the state they found Ford in, police say he is no longer a threat.