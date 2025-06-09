Suspect arrested in shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that killed two

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in the late-night shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that left two dead has been arrested.

Manuel Ruiz, 41, walked into the Henderson Police Department and turned himself in Monday morning.

He is being held on two charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

This comes after police responded to a shooting Sunday night, with police saying the violence may have stemmed from a social media dispute.

Anjali Patel reports Monday morning to bring us the latest in this investigation.

Two dead after shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh says Metro officers heard gunfire in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard and rushed to the scene, where they found two victims on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.

Despite immediate medical aid, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Walsh said investigators believe they've identified the suspect and called this an isolated incident.

We have this viewer-submitted video that shows the scene on the Strip as authorities investigated.

Viewer video shows the scene after fatal shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

Police believe the suspect and victims had previously been in conflict on social media.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

