Suspect arrested for homicide near Harry Reid Airport

FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect was arrested for homicide near Harry Reid Airport on Friday night.

Las Vegas police received reports of a shooting at a parking lot in the 6600 block of Gilespie Street.

On-site security guards were able to apprehend 34-year-old Jacob Conrad. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities learned that the suspect and victim arrived at the parking lot in the same car, where they had a physical altercation, and Conrad shot the victim.

Conrad was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is urded to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, cocntact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

