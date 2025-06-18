Surface parking lot closing June 18 in Arts District: Where to find alternative parking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attention, Arts District frequenters: Parking at 201 E. Utah Avenue will be permanently unavailable starting June 18.

Don't worry, it serves a good purpose — the City of Las Vegas has plans to turn the surface parking lot into a five-story parking garage.

The new Arts District Parking Garage is anticipated to have 502 parking stalls, with 50 reserved for electric vehicle charging, located downtown near East Utah and Casino Center Boulevard, according to the City of Las Vegas.

City officials have shared that after the surface parking lot's demolition, garage construction is set to begin in August. The project will be funded by the City of Las Vegas and the Redevelopment Agency, with a budget of $25 million, according to the City of Las Vegas.

"We cannot find parking," said Angel, who has called Las Vegas home since 2008 and now lives just steps from the Arts District.

Angel enjoys the vibrant atmosphere, especially the local shops and restaurants, but says finding the perfect parking spot can sometimes be a headache.

"It is really hard. We need to park in the hotel and then come walking over here," Angel said.

Daniel Trejo, manager at Reclaim, a small vintage shop in the Arts District, agrees that parking is a major issue.

"The streets gets pretty full quickly," Trejo said.

He notes that finding parking during large events like First Friday can sometimes feel nearly impossible.

"When we do the event, it's hundreds of people, you know, you won't be able to find any parking on this street the next street over and that street over there. Or the lots so you really got to get here early in order to secure a spot," Trejo said.

Starting Wednesday, the City of Las Vegas will close the parking lot near Utah Avenue and Casino Drive to make way for the new garage. Crews plan to begin demolition in July, with construction starting in August.

"Having that parking garage will be such a relief not just for us, but for people that come down here," Trejo said.

Nicole Cychulski, a local resident, agrees there's a need for more parking but hopes the new garage will be affordable once it's finished.

"I think with all the development and everything that's kind of been happening, I think it's good that they are adding more," Cychulski said. "I'm assuming they'll do something equitable."

The project should be complete by August 2026.

In the meantime, the City of Las Vegas has provided alternate parking areas south of Charleston Boulvard. Information regarding monthly parking permit options downtown can be found here.