SuperZoo trade show unveils innovative pet products in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Once a year, the SuperZoo makes a stop in Las Vegas. With over 1,800 attendees and 1,100 new products, this year's event is full of innovative pet items.

Summer Shen, branding manager at Pet Kit, highlighted one of the standout products: an AI camera integrated into an automatic cat litter box.

The litter box, created by Pet Kit, operates using artificial intelligence.

“It also has your completely auto waste management system," Shen added.

While AI and technology items are prominent, there are also pet snacks made with all-natural and clean ingredients on display.

Lord Jameson, known for their organic dog treats, unveiled their new “Pill Hider” collection.

“So many dogs are on medication, and the number 1 pill given to them is allergy medication, so this is completely allergen friendly, soft and chewy," said Sarah Goldberger, founder and CEO of Lord Jameson

