'Superbug' cases rising in Las Vegas Valley, here's what is being done:

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Superbug, known for its resistance to anti-fungal medications has been found in elevated levels in our city's wastewater.

Back in January, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest number of cases we have seen in Southern Nevada. We talked to the doctor who is leading waste water monitoring here in the valley to find out more about this alarming trend, along with patients hearing about the risks.

Rachael Horan is visiting her sick grandfather at UMC Hospital. She says she not only has to worry about her grandpa's illness but the possibility of him contracting Candida Auris also known as Superbug.

"I worry about him a lot, I have confidence in the doctors and nurses especially because of what we just went through but it is still concerning."

Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported 202 cases of Superbug back in January. This is the highest number of cases we have seen in Southern Nevada. We wanted to know why, so we asked local expert Dr. Edwin Oh. He leads the wastewater testing efforts at UNLV and is monitoring the severity of the situation.

"We are finding in certain strategic locations a little bit more of the presence of this pathogen."

Dr. Oh tells Channel 13 they have collected samples of waste water from all over the valley, and he says they are seeing higher levels of the pathogen in certain areas. "We are going to find this pathogen a lot more in different healthcare settings."

This fungal pathogen is a drug resistant germ that spreads in places like hospitals and medical clinics and it can cause serious infection. Dr. Oh says what they are finding from the waste water near these health care facilities is alarming.

"The levels closer to various facilities have been high so to us this is concerning."

Dr. Oh explained to us that they are in constant communication with health care practices around the valley informing them about the increase of Superbug pathogen levels. So then each facility can take matters into their own hands and increase sanitizing protocols as needed.

"By providing this information I think we can get folks a bit more informed about the environment they are in and take necessary actions."

The CDC has specific cleaning and disinfection protocols to prevent the spread of this pathogen. During the anxiety and uncertainty, local health officials stress the importance of hygiene practices and safety protocols for everyone.

Rachael says during hospital visits with her grandfather she and her family are doing their part.

"Every time they walked into the room, every time they touched the door, the hand sanitizer!"

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health says a new state regulation has been added that requires facilities to report super bug cases.

