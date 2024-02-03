Super Bowl ticket prices out of reach for Las Vegas locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The excitement for Super Bowl 58 is through the roof. But for many fans, the dream of attending the biggest sporting event in the country is quickly becoming out of reach.

For some frustrated Southern Nevadans, like Las Vegas resident Dwayne Dukes, they're finding themselves priced out.

"Watch it on TV. Watch it on TV," Dukes told me. "It's crazy man. What? $4,000. $6,000. $12,000. Someone won the lottery. I didn't."

The last time I checked StubHub's website, prices for Super Bowl 58 tickets started at $5,000 and soared to over $100,000.

Dukes put the ticket issue into perspective for many Americans who are fighting inflation right now.

"You can't even think about the Super Bowl," Dukes told me. "You have to think about putting food on the table and keeping clothes on your back."

StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said the inflated prices could be tied to the first-ever Las Vegas Super Bowl, coupled with the popularity of the teams that are playing in The Big Game.

"The average ticket price, right now, is hovering around $9,500 and that is for ticket prices sold," Budelli explained. "When compared to the last 49ers, Chiefs, sales are already outpacing the Miami Super Bowl by 175% and sales compared to last year in Phoenix are up 93%".

Sports host Roy Firestone said it's not just the Super Bowl and that the rising cost of sports events is a trend that's been gaining momentum in recent years.

"I mean, you go to a Raiders game. I don't know the average ticket price for the Raiders but I am sure it's $400 to $500 for a decent seat," Firestone said. "Bring a family of four to that and you better have some deep pockets."

As the countdown to Super Bowl 58 continues, the debate over the affordability of sports events rages on. While some lucky fans will have the opportunity to witness history unfold live at Allegiant Stadium, Dukes said for him, the dream of attending the Super Bowl remains just that - a dream.

"Can you afford it," I asked him.

"Come on now. You're either going to pay your bills or you're going to go to the game," Dukes said. "What are you going to do?"

Budelli said that when considering ticket purchases, it's crucial to verify the reliability of the source. He also suggests that opting for a single ticket might offer better value compared to purchasing multiple tickets.