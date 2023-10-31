Student internships, glimpse into pro sports discussed at UNLV Super Bowl LVIII panel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The impact of Super Bowl LVIII will be felt far beyond Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas is set to host the biggest game of the year in February and industry leaders say UNLV is playing a key role in bringing the event to life.

"The infrastructure that the NFL needs to support, even the football side, the event side, Las Vegas does not have that foundation if not for UNLV,” said Bill McConnell, COO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee

During a panel discussion on Monday afternoon, UNLV representatives and sports industry leaders talked about the benefits of Las Vegas being the host city.

Some of the biggest talking points from the conversation included the paid internship experience for students, who are getting a rare opportunity to gain hands-on experience working toward the success of a major sports event in the entertainment capital of the world and also, the appeal of hosting a sporting event like this one has on student athletes.

"This is an opportunity to brand the university, not only from a sports perspective but also from an enrollment and admissions perspective with the general student population,” said Erick Harper, UNLV Director of Athletics.