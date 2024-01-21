Super Bowl LVIII Green Initiative leaves lasting impact on Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is underway, and the first event for the NFL and Super Bowl committees' Green Initiative kicked off this weekend at the Indian Center.

More than a dozen volunteers from across the valley gathered on Saturday to contribute to the revitalization of the Las Vegas Indian Center's campus.

A volunteer expressed the significance of the initiative, stating, "This is the most spiritual tree I have ever planted."

The NFL Green, along with the Super Bowl Host Committee and various other organizations, sponsored the planting of trees and shrubs at the center. The greening project aims to environmentally improve the community hosting the big game, focusing on planting trees, creating green spaces for children to play, and implementing gardens, habitats, and seedling restoration projects.

Susan Groh from NFL Green emphasized the lasting impact of these greening projects on the community, stating, "The Super Bowl is here and gone, but when we are able to implement these greening projects throughout the community, it leaves a lasting legacy and just an impact that lasts for years to come."

Before the planting commenced, traditional Native American dances and performances were held, adding a cultural touch to the event.

Rulon Pete, the Executive Director of the Las Vegas Indian Center, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Having them here, being able to participate, bringing everybody together, it is an amazing event."

Pete further highlighted the positive influence of the community's involvement, stating, "The community as a whole, to be able to be here, plant this, let's just say, this is all because of them helping out. This is a place where they can come to feel safe, to be able to see it and be able to be here."

Once the planting began, volunteers expressed their excitement at playing a part in enhancing the beauty of the Indian Center. One volunteer mentioned, "I think it’s going to give them a gathering space, a sense of pride in their community and where they gather, and I think it is really important for them to have that pride and moment of where they are from."

Rulon Pete concluded by emphasizing the life and environmental benefits brought about by such initiatives, stating, "It brings a lot of life not just for those around us, but for the environment because that's something we hold onto."