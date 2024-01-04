Super Bowl closures begin: The roads most impacted through the Big Game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just weeks after Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix closures ended, a new set of road closures are started Wednesday.

This is in preparation for the Super Bowl, which is set to take over Las Vegas in a little over a month. The Super Bowl itself will happen on Feb. 11, but there are several events in the weeks leading up to the big game.

The first area impacted by these closures is the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road will be impacted first, but that's not the only Super Bowl closure.

The first road closures are to set up the sports broadcasting stage in front of the Bellagio Fountains, then crews will get the roads near Allegiant Stadium ready for the Super Bowl.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft says most of the closures won't be fully blocking traffic.

“Both of those have predominately lane closures not full road closures, though you’ll see that once we get closer to the event," said Naft.

Here is the breakdown of the closures on the strip.

The two most west lanes of southbound Las Vegas Boulevard and the farthest south lane of eastbound Flamingo Road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to place fencing for the stage.

Naft says to expect the west most lane on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard to remain closed through the Super Bowl. Plus, it's expected that the lanes experiencing closures will be partially or fully closed through February 16, when crews will finish the breakdown of the stage.

Roads near Allegiant Stadium will face closures too. That starts Jan. 8 and all roads will be fully back open Feb. 15.

Click herefor a list of the roads that will face partial and/or full closures through that time.

Jermel Beverly has been a taxi driver for 13 years and says he's sick of the closures.

“With the road closures, our travel times are a lot longer," said Beverly.

He says even with the extra tourists in town for the Super Bowl, the closures will impact the number of customers he has, plus increase the amount of time it takes to complete a drive.

“Yeah the Super Bowl should be a busy week, but with the closures It’ll kind of look like how it was for F1," said Beverly.

Naft says these closures shouldn't have the same impact on locals as F1 related closures did.

“While there will be lots of events all across our community, the Super Bowl happens at Allegiant Stadium," said Naft.

The walkway in front of the Bellagio is expected to experience closures leading up to the Super Bowl.