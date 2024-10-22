Sunrise Children's Hospital, Library District launching baby literacy program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and Sunrise Children's Hospital are teaming up to promote literacy with the newest Southern Nevadans.

It's part of a new program called My First Library.

The My First Library box is being provided to parents and caregivers of babies born at Sunrise Hospital. One is available per customer at Sunrise Children's Hospital, while supplies last.

The box includes:



Picture books with a variety of textures and colors

Teaching tips for parents and caregivers

A booklet describing early learning milestones and what to expect

A Library District-branded sleep sack for babies up to 16 pounds

Refrigerator magnets with QR codes that link to resources

A My First Library Card so parents can use library resources

"Early learning is crucial because it lays the foundation for a child's future development, including success in school and overall well-being," said Las Vegas-Clark County Executive Director Kelvin Watson. "Babies and children who experience learning activities and reading early in life are more likely to remain engaged and motivated throughout their educational journey."

Shanon Quarantello, Director of Maternal & Newborn Services at Sunrise Children's Hospital, said patient feedback helped them determine what to put in the box.

"My First Library kit, we worked on for awhile with the Library District and making the collaboration of what our patients would like to take home with them. The books are awesome. Our patients love them," Quarantello said. "They also have magnets in there, which our patients love because they are educational and they can put it on their refrigerators and the QR code it there. It has to do with vaccines. There's a milestone book in there for our patients. It has been a great resource, educational and fun for our patients."

Emily Miller is a new mom and a Nursing Manager at the Pediatric Cardiac ICU at Sunrise Children's Hospital. She says her son Rex loves what's in the box and the resources have also helped her as a first-time mom.

"The little book that came in here is one of his favorite chew toys," Miller said smiling. "At a young age, reading was really important to me. That was a big part of me growing up so it's great that this has early access for early people in the community as well."