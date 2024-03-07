Watch Now
Sunny 106.5 hosts diaper drives for Baby's Bounty, offering concert tickets for donations

Baby's Bounty and Sunny 106.5 are partnering up to host diaper drives across the Las Vegas valley. Donors can even score concert tickets. Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins has more. READ MORE: https://www.ktnv.com/news/babys-bounty-hosting-diaper-drives-offering-concert-tickets-for-donations
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 11:35:18-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby’s Bounty, the largest baby shower in Las Vegas, is around the corner. But before the celebration begins, Sunny 106.5 needs your support collecting diapers for mothers in the valley.

Sunny 106.5 is hosting five upcoming diaper drives in collaboration with Live Nation Las Vegas. Those who donate $100 or more in diapers can choose concert tickets from a selection of shows, including Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Santana, Jodeci, The B-52's, Ringo Starr, Foreigner, and more.

“One helpful tip we've been telling our listeners: Target has great incentives. Spend $100 on diapers and receive a $15 Target gift card. So really, you’re only donating $75 in diapers to score those concert tickets,” said Sunny 106.5 host Joanna Baumann.

In the first year, Sunny 106.5 collected 6,000 diapers for mothers. By the second year, they collected 85,000 diapers. Last year, over 1,600 mothers benefited from the drive.

Here are the details for the diaper drive events:

  • Friday, March 8
    Time: 12 pm - 2 pm
    Location: WHASN Skye Canyon
    Address: 9810 W Skye Canyon Park Dr #120, Las Vegas, NV 89166
  • Saturday, March 9
    Time: 11 am - 1 pm
    Location: Sunrise Children's Hospital
    Address: 3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109
  • Friday, March 15
    Time: 3 pm - 5 pm
    Location: Southern Hills Hospital
    Address: 9300 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148
  • Saturday, March 16
    Time: 12 pm - 2 pm
    Location: ER at Sky Canyon
    Address: 9860 W Skye Canyon Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89166
  • Saturday, March 23
    Time: 11 am - 1 pm
    Location: Mountain View Hospital
    Address: 3100 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128
