Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

'Sunday drive' on Interstate 15 backed up 17-miles heading toward California

items.[0].image.alt
RTC
mar 28 traffic.PNG
Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 22:17:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is that time of the week again for what many Las Vegas locals know as the "Sunday drive" back to California when tourists here for the weekend drive out of town.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a 17-mile back-up on Interstate 15 south to California at one part of the day.

Expect long delays heading toward Primm until the evening.

Watch traffic camera video from the afternoon here:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021