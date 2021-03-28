'Sunday drive' on Interstate 15 backed up 17-miles heading toward California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is that time of the week again for what many Las Vegas locals know as the "Sunday drive" back to California when tourists here for the weekend drive out of town.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a 17-mile back-up on Interstate 15 south to California at one part of the day.

Expect long delays heading toward Primm until the evening.

Watch traffic camera video from the afternoon here:

#FASTALERT



3/28/2021 11:50 AM



Heavy Traffic

I-15 South to California

12 Mile Back-Up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

