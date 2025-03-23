Summertime jobs opening up at 3 hiring fairs in Henderson for part-time job-seekers

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Looking for a summertime job for yourself or a teenager? The city of Henderson has some pool and summer camp positions opening up soon!
The city is hiring lifeguards, aquatic safety instructors and recreation assistants across three separate hiring fairs. All positions are part-time and will receive paid training, certifications, flexible schedules and career advancement opportunities, according to the city.
Hiring fairs
- March 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Black Mountain Recreation Center
- April 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Henderson Multigenerational Center
- April 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center
Applicants must be at least 16 years old with a valid photo ID. The city said on-site interviews are available with possible on-site offers.
The city encourages applicants to apply online before attending an event. You can do so by visiting their website here.
