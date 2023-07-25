Summerlin officials accepting submissions for annual dog calendar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin is once again offering Southern Nevada dog owners the chance to show off their precious pooches.

Starting on Wednesday, they'll start accepting submissions for the 2024 Dogs Of Downtown Summerlin calendar. It will feature 13 dogs, which includes one pup for every month as well as a cover model.

"Dogs Of Downtown Summerlin is truly a favorite," said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. "Every year, the submissions raise the bar and it's harder to choose who will be included."

All you have to do is submit photos of your dogs to Downtown Summerlin on Instagram with the hashtag #DogsofDTS24. Photos can be submitted from July 26 through August 13. The lucky winners will be selected on August 18 and they'll be asked to participate in a photo shoot at the property for the final calendar.

This is the sixth edition of the calendar and they will sell for $10 each. The calendars will be on sale starting in October. All proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.