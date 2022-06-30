Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade returns for 4th of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is returning in its full form since the pandemic started in 2020.

The parade is on Monday, July 4, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the escort division commencing at 8:30 a.m. The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Rd. and Hills Center Dr. in The Trails village of Summerlin. Admission is free.

Organizers of the parade say it’s planned to be grander than ever with more than 70 entries, including 25 giant inflatable parade balloons, veteran and military organizations, both patriotic and pop culture-themed floats, performing groups, and representation of four local professional sports teams, including the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aces, Las Vegas Aviators and new this year, the Las Vegas Raiders.

New to the parade this year is “The Magic of Encanto,” float that will join several popular and returning patriotic-themed entries, including “A Salute to the Military,” honoring the service men and women from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases; “America Sings!” featuring the Desert Angels gospel choir; “America Standing Tall” featuring a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes towering high above the crowd; “A Very Vegas Birthday” with a special appearance by Elvis; and “Dancing in the Streets” by the Contemporary West Dance Theater ARTSWORK Conservatory.

Returning to the parade this year are fan favorites, “The Fourth Awakens,” featuring local units of the 501st Legion Star Wars costuming club; “Mario Karts on Parade,” featuring Mario and Luigi; and “Frozen Fun,” featuring Elsa and Anna.