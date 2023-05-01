Summer watering schedule starts today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Water Authority said the summer watering schedule is now in effect.

From Monday through Aug. 31, watering restrictions allow watering from Monday through Saturday. However, sprinkler irrigation is prohibited between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The authority said you can water your landscape early in the morning, before sunrise, to reduce evaporation caused by wind and heat.

A reminder that sprinkler watering is not allowed on Sundays and that on your assigned watering days, water in three four-minute cycles with about an hour between each cycle.

The authority adds that just because you can water your lawn and plants every day, doesn't mean you should and that drought resistant plants only need to be watered a few days a week.

It’s the first day of summer watering restrictions. Just because you can water more, doesn’t mean you need to, especially if you have a water smart landscape. Don’t believe us? Listen to the experts from @StarNursery. https://t.co/aLmksTPGLr pic.twitter.com/tKMd3Wjc82 — Southern Nevada Water Authority (@SNWA_H2O) May 1, 2023

Watering restrictions also apply to drip irrigation.

The authority said watering new or reseed landscapes every day for up to two weeks is allowed once every year. However, you need to call 702-822-8571 before you plant so it doesn't affect your account.

Local officials said that watering other than assigned days and watering during restricted hours are considered water waste and you could be fined.