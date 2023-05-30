Successful Memorial Day weekend at Lake Mead with increased water levels, visitors and boaters

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Laura and Ron Daviau from Rancho Cucamonga, California go boating on Lake Mead about ten times every year.

Alongside their granddaughters, they launched at Lake Mead Marina Memorial Day weekend to head out for a day of fun on the water.

PREVIOUS: Lake Mead officials expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend with rising water levels

"Actually, it's a really great day, it's a really great day," Laura said. "Sometimes the winds pick up a little, but it's beautiful."

Boaters, kayakers, jet skiers and swimmers— the lake has been a busy place as the long weekend serves as the unofficial start to summer.

A National Park Service official told KTNV the Monday's of holiday weekends are usually less busy as the weekend winds down.

Saturday and Sunday was much more crowded to the point where the park service had to close some public areas because they were at capacity.

Ed Gervais, another resident from California was on the water with some friends from Henderson. He says the winds picked up a little as Monday morning transitioned to the afternoon.

"It was spectacular a couple of days ago, a little windy today, but we're going to hug the walls and stay out of the wind and have a beautiful Memorial Day Weekend," he said.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in the Boulder City area reached close to twenty miles per hour today which may have kept some away from Lake Mead.

Boaters at the marina said they noticed lake water levels are up following a snowy winter in many parts of the western U.S.

"We have water levels that have been steadily increasing throughout spring," said Christa Johnston with the National Park Service.

Gervais says he and his boating mates have had a great long weekend.

"Saturday was fantastic here, they had a live band at the marina and it was fantastic," he said. "They had a great crowd; biggest crowd we've seen out here in a long time. Really exciting for the summer, water's up, water's going up."