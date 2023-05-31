Success of local teams boosting Las Vegas sportsbook economy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sports betting is becoming bigger and bigger business in southern Nevada.

From hoops to hockey, sportsbooks are seeing a surge in betting, bringing a big boost to the valley's economy.

Channel 13 spoke with a local sports better who says she is excited to be in the growing sports mecca that Las Vegas is becoming.

Elaine Brown says the Westgate Sportsbook is busier than usual.

"I have seen a lot of people come in that I haven't seen before, I'm always talking to people here they are like who should I bet on, they are asking who should I bet on."

Brown is a regular, coming at least three times a week to the Westgate. She says shes not surprised by the betting surge with her favorite hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights, going to the Stanley Cup Final as the NBA gets ready for its championship game.

"When you think Vegas you think sports now, you think sports betting," said Brown. The 10-year Las Vegas resident continued, "when I came here it was like a haven, I'm in sports paradise."

Vice President Jay Kornegay says Brown's observations are accurate. He says the sports scene in the valley is booming, and hockey fans are filling the house for every game.

"We are seeing about a 20% increase in hockey numbers across the board so the interest quarterly is kind of with the success of the team, but there are so many fans."

Kornegay says the introduction of the Vegas Golden Knights back in 2017 elevated sports betting in Vegas, noting that the city sees more an impact when local teams are doing well.

"With the success that we have with the Raiders being here, the Knights being here, and even the ace, we get to enjoy all the benefits these teams bring not only to the sportsbook but to the city."

According to the Caesars Sportsbook on Tuesday, May 30, the Golden Knights are the odds on favorite to win the Stanley Cup.