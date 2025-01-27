Substitute teacher that slapped CCSD student pleads no contest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Clark County School District substitute teacher has pleaded no contest after a viral video showed him punching a student.

The incident happened at Valley High School last April.

According to an arrest report, Re'Kwon Smith approached the student after the student left the gym through the wrong doors. Multiple witnesses stated the student shouted insults at Smith, including a racial slur.

Police say that's when Smith lost his composure and began hitting the student.

After several punches, the student fell down. Smith stood over the student, bent over, hit the student again, and eventually walked away, the report states.

WATCH: Viral video shows substitute teacher hitting student

Teacher-student fight at Valley High School caught on camera

Court records show that Smith was facing multiple charges but agreed to plead no contest in order to have several of those charges dismissed.

He was charged for battery earlier this month. According to court records, he was ordered to stay out of trouble for 90 days, take an eight-hour impulse control counseling class, and have no contact with the victim.

If he follows those rules, his charge will be reduced to disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor.

However, if Smith doesn't abide by those rules, a 180-day suspended sentence could be imposed.

Smith had been employed with CCSD since November 2023. However, due to his arrest, district officials said Smith was removed from their substitute pool and is no longer eligible to work as a substitute in the district.

"CCSD does not tolerate violence of any kind. Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental principles of education and respect," a district spokesperson stated following the incident. "Any altercation between a teacher and a student is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken."