‘Stuff the Bus’ helps gift thousands of Las Vegas kids toys for the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the sixth year in a row, retired firefighter Michael Perry is continuing his favorite holiday tradition.

On Wednesday, he’s hoping to ‘Stuff the Bus’ with thousands of toys and gift them to children in the Las Vegas Valley. The event benefits the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation’s annual Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive.

An RTC bus will be parked outside of KW Realty Southwest, located at 6180 Brent Thurman Way, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone who donates toys throughout the day will receive a sandwich coupon from Firehouse Subs. In addition, donations equal to or greater than $50 in value will be entered into a raffle to win various prizes, including Vegas Golden Knights tickets, gift cards, and more.