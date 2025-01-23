Students serve healthy breakfast to hundreds at C.C. Ronnow Elementary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at Rancho High School put their culinary skills to the test, preparing and serving a fresh breakfast for nearly 600 students and staff at C.C. Ronnow Elementary School Thursday morning.

The breakfast, which included a fun fruit pizza with an oat crust, honey syrup, and fresh fruit, was part of the Chefs for Kids “Cookin’ Up Breakfast” initiative.

Hormel Foods Sales contributed to the effort by donating turkey sausage patties, while Rancho High School’s culinary arts students and teacher-in-training volunteers served the meal.

“This is going to turn into a fruit pizza,” said Danielle Nelson, a Rancho senior in the culinary program. “They have an oat crust, where they do a syrup of honey, and we put that on top and then serve it to the kids.”

Nelson, who has been part of the culinary program since her freshman year, says cooking has been her lifelong passion.

“I’ve been cooking since I was six years old, so I knew my place was always in the kitchen,” she said. “It gives me a chance to get the experience of being a cook and learning the benefits and responsibilities.”

For the first time, high school students led the entire operation, from designing the menu to serving the meal, with many of the culinarians being alumni of Ronnow Elementary themselves.

Chefs for Kids, which hosts the annual breakfast at participating schools, typically partners with professional chefs from local casino and hotel properties, as well as restaurant organizations, to serve students.

This year, local businesses and Rancho students stepped up to provide a healthy and memorable breakfast for the elementary school community.