Students honored with 9th Annual Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo Memorial Scholarship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A scholarship tribute Monday was awarded on behalf of metro police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo who were tragically gunned down in the line of duty.

"It feels incredible, I feel so honored, such an amazing blessing," said recipient Lillian Pates.

12 children of Las Vegas metro police officers were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship. The scholarship program was established in memory of metro officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo, who were tragically killed in an ambush in 2014 at a Cici's Pizza in east Las Vegas.

"This is a way for us to honor their legacy and to make sure their families, friends, and the people that they cared about most know we'll never forget what they did for us," said Undersheriff Andrew Walsh.

Recipient Justyce Maestas's father has worked for Metro for 6 years. She says she's grateful her father is a police officer because it's exposed her to an important life lesson.

"My dad and I our commitment to service is more personal than it is about our job or school or anything. It's just something that we do every day, something that we value very highly so I think that's. Service is in my heart so I think that might be what set me apart," said Maestas.

As a living legacy tribute, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation has given out a total of $450,000 in scholarship money to almost a hundred students.