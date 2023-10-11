Student arrested at Green Valley High School after gun reported on campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student was arrested at Green Valley High School in Henderson after a gun was located by police on campus, according to an email sent to parents on Wednesday morning.

"Today, our Clark County School District Police officers were made aware of the possibility that a student was in possession of a weapon and located a firearm," Principal Kent Roberts detailed in an email sent to parents.

Roberts said a juvenile was arrested shortly after, and additional police were present on campus out of "an abundance of caution."

