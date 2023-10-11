Student arrested at Green Valley High School after gun reported on campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student was arrested at Green Valley High School in Henderson after a gun was located by police on campus, according to an email sent to parents on Wednesday morning.
"Today, our Clark County School District Police officers were made aware of the possibility that a student was in possession of a weapon and located a firearm," Principal Kent Roberts detailed in an email sent to parents.
Roberts said a juvenile was arrested shortly after, and additional police were present on campus out of "an abundance of caution."
Channel 13 has reached out to CCSDPD for further information about this incident, and will provide updates as they become available.
Read the full email sent to Green Valley High School parents below:
This is Kent Roberts, principal at Green Valley High School.
As principal, my top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school and to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.
Today, our Clark County School District Police officers were made aware of the possibility that a student was in possession of a weapon and located a firearm. A juvenile was arrested. Additional police were on campus out of an abundance of caution.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students. Parents, please remind your student to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app.
Thank you for your continued support. It is only with your help by sharing information about possible disruptions on campus and talking with your students that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-0950.