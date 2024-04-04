Student accidentally sets off pepper spray canister at Las Vegas elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Classes were briefly delayed at a Las Vegas elementary school on Wednesday after a student accidentally discharged a personal pepper spray canister inside a classroom.

According to the Clark County School District, this happened at Edith Garehime Elementary School.

School principal, LaTara Laster, sent a letter to parents saying a small number of students who were in or near the classroom and were possibly affected by the spray were evaluated by the school nurse.

Out of an abundance of caution, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded with ambulances and fire engines from training they were doing nearby to help clear students that were possibly impacted. First responders remained on the scene to assist and evaluate individuals as needed.

Classes were able to continue throughout the day, including a scheduled school assembly.

Laster is reminding parents and guardians that pepper spray is not allowed on CCSD campuses and that students are expected to follow the CCSD Student Code of Conduct while attending school.

Parents and guardians that have questions can contact the school's main office at (702) 799-6000.