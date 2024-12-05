Three people in hospital after apartment fire near the north end of the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire near the north end of the Strip, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Just before 1:30 p.m., crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 2208 Tam Drive.

When crews arrived on the scene, they began to search and evacuate all units within the property.

Crews located the fire within 20 minutes and extinguished it. One man and two women were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at the moment.

The cause of the fire is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.

Channel 13 reporter Jhovani Carrillo is on the scene. We will update you with more information once it becomes available.