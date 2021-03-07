Menu

Outside trash fire behind Desert Star Motel in Las Vegas

Authorities say the fire did not go into the interior of the building and no injuries were reported.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 07, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue along with Clark County Fire Department responded to an outside trash fire at the Desert Star Motel located at 1210 Las Vegas Blvd.

The fire was located in the rear of the 2-story masonry building.

Authorities say the fire was put out quickly and did not go into the interior of the building. No injuries were reported.

