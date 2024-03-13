Strong winds blowing through Southern Nevada through Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another round of strong north winds is passing through Southern Nevada.

The valley is under a wind advisory, which is set to expire on Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to gust up to 55 miles per hour.

Secure the garbage cans and be prepared for strong north winds gusting 40-55 mph across much of our region tonight through Thursday and Thursday night before decreasing Friday morning. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/X3NJmvt0OG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 13, 2024

Due to high winds, Clark County's Division of Air Quality has also issued a dust advisory for Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14.

County officials said airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution and could aggravate those with respiratory diseases as well as those with heart of lung disease and older adults.

They do have a few tips to limit your exposure to dust.



Limit your time outside on windy days when dust is in the air.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter our particulates.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they're dirty.

To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

Don't take short cuts across vacant lots.

You can keep up with the latest weather conditions with Channel 13 meteorologists here.