LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overnight fire broke out at a Las Vegas strip mall on Tuesday impacting several businesses.

Smoke was first spotted coming from the Tropicana Aquarium, and a neighboring medical office at 3125 E Tropicana.

Crews initially had trouble battling the blaze because of a sagging roof with a large AC unit on top of it.

A second alarm was eventually called resulting in a total of 71 firefighters to respond.

The cause is under investigation. There is no word on any injuries.

For now, at least portions of the shopping center are boarded up due to structural concerns.