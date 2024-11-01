Street light outage causing frustrations for residents in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several trick-or-treaters in a southeast neighborhood were left in the dark after residents said they were dealing with street light issues.

“This whole block will be pitch black tonight when the trick-or-treaters will be walking up and down the street," Robert Everman.

While some might think this could make for a good Halloween, resident Robert Everman, who contacted us about the issue, said it could be dangerous for kids looking to have fun on Thursday night.

"Say a child, god forbid, gets hit tonight. What kind of liability does the county have," said Everman.

Everman said he reported the damaged light to the county in February, but they have not fixed the issue.

“It’s very frustrating. I’ve lived in this neighborhood a long time," said Everman. "I think it’s a bigger trend where we are seeing our communities and our citizens neglected, and resources are focused on the resort corridor, and I understand that’s important for our economy, but for our quality of life, we need to have simple, simple maintenance.”

He tells us his neighborhood is not the only area impacted by damaged lights.

"There was a whole street several blocks to the east here that had a whole street of lights out."

Everman says he hopes the issues get fixed before other problems emerge.

“This is a good neighborhood, but over this long period of time, it, you know when you have a dark street, there’s more opportunity for crime," said Everman.

Channel 13 contacted the county about the faulty light, and they said they were looking into the issue.

