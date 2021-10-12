Watch
Storms drop several inches of snow at Mount Charleston, Lee Canyon

Recent storms in Southern Nevada drop several inches of snow at Mount Charleston.
Posted at 6:57 AM, Oct 12, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are waking up to a chilly morning Tuesday in the valley and an even colder look in the Spring Mountains.

Lee Canyon shared pictures of snow falling at the Canyon on Monday along with several inches of snow reported at Mount Charleston.

13 Action News meteorologist Justin Bruce says wind chills were as low as 18 degrees at the mountain early Tuesday along with the 30s in some spots in the valley.

The wind is expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.

