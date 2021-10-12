Storms drop several inches of snow at Mount Charleston, Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are waking up to a chilly morning Tuesday in the valley and an even colder look in the Spring Mountains.

13 First Alert Weather Forecast

Lee Canyon shared pictures of snow falling at the Canyon on Monday along with several inches of snow reported at Mount Charleston.

Lots of new snow on #MtCharleston this morning. If coming up, watch for icy roads and check road restrictions.https://t.co/e7CjGcX2Og pic.twitter.com/NX7FnqPBSR — Mt. Charleston WX (@LeeCanyon) October 12, 2021

13 Action News meteorologist Justin Bruce says wind chills were as low as 18 degrees at the mountain early Tuesday along with the 30s in some spots in the valley.

Video update on the cold wind in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/6zisjOaHKU — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) October 12, 2021

The wind is expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.