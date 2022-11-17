'Stop the Violence' Procession held Sunday for families of victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local law enforcement and members of the community joined forces Sunday for a community march and hearse processional.

The second annual "Stop the Violence" procession was held in west Las Vegas with support from nine local funeral homes, Las Vegas police, and families of victims.

“I'll continue to march each year that I have to, not only for my son but for the other families as well to support them,” said Emily Dodd, one of the many mothers in attendance who's lost a child to violence.

Organizers say the event is a way to uplift victims' families while unifying the community.

“We want to be able to give support to our families and the community to let them know we are here to be a pillar in their healing and their grief while also finding solutions,” said Ashley Jackson, owner of Funeral Advocates of America.

Jackson says while she understands the march can be hard on the families, it was powerful to see how many people showed up for the cause.

Jackson says they plan to continue this march every year until they see a significant decrease in crime rates.