LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas residents got some hands-on training on how to save lives in a traumatic situation Saturday.

Community Ambulance, recognizing Stop The Bleed Day, giving free training for locals inside Metro's headquarters.

According to Community Ambulance, about 20 percent of all trauma deaths could be prevented with effective bleeding control.

"If the general public has this knowledge, it can actually help save a friend or family member, even a stranger's life before we even arrive," says Melanie Bangle, paramedic.

The training was conducted by paramedics who were working the Route 91 concert on the night of the 1 October shooting.

"We had so many people at the event coming up to our staff and asking how can I help, and we were literally teaching them on the spot how to put pressure," says Bangle.

"Even my grandkids can learn this," says Laura Cochrane, who attended the training with her daughter. "They can learn this; they could have their brothers and sisters, their friends, I think that anybody could do it."

This class also rewarding for the paramedics, as they continue to heal themselves from 1 October.

"It warms my heart to see everyone is out here giving of themselves of the goodness of their hearts to learn how to take care of someone they don't even know," says Bangle.