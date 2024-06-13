Still more questions than answers following news of Findlay Auto Group hack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lot of questions remain two days after the Findlay Auto Group announced it's been the victim of a cyber attack.

The company, which operates over a dozen Las Vegas Valley car dealerships, revealed on social media Monday that it's IT systems had been compromised.

In a statement, the company encouraged anyone with a vehicle in service at a Findlay dealership to "personally stop by or telephone the service department" if they had questions. On Wednesday, a Findlay official deferred questions from Channel 13 to a public relations firm.

A representative of the firm pointed to the statement from Monday. But some customers are left wondering what's going on, including Bryan Day, who purchased a vehicle from a Findlay dealership last month.

"There's nothing that's been sent to us, we get very vague information," Day says.

Cybersecurity experts tell Channel 13 that Findlay officials are likely still figuring out just how deep the potential damage is. It's also possible that the attack won't end up being as bad as some, like Day, fear.

For now, there are simply more questions than answers, though a Metro Police spokesperson said in an email that all questions on the law enforcement side should be directed to the FBI.

An official at the Las Vegas FBI office said in an email Wednesday that they were reaching out to the agency's national office for more information about the case.

T.J. Sayers with the nonprofit Center for Internet Security says auto dealerships could be attractive to cyber criminals because of the amount of financial information that flows through them.

"When you go to buy a car, you do credit checks and you're going to have to provide certain information," Sayers says. "Much more information than you would normally give, say, a gas station during a transaction."

Sayers says often these bad actors hold companies or organization's ransom, demanding payment for them to go away. Personal information can be valuable to hackers who look to sell it on the dark web and other places.

Sayers says anyone worried Findlay customers would be well served to have their credit reports temporarily frozen.

"Even if your data isn't being suspected of being specifically targeted or wrapped up in the breach, it's a best practice for consumers to assume they might be at risk," Sayers says.

As of now, consumers, and possibly even Findlay officials themselves, will have to wait to find out the full scope of the hack.