Law enforcement investigating after cybersecurity issue at Findlay Auto Group

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement and cybersecurity experts are investigating after an issue at Findlay Auto Group.

On Monday, Findlay released a statement saying they recently identified a cybersecurity issue that is affecting certain areas of its IT systems.

"All our locations are still open, although our ability to conduct sales and service is restricted," the statement reads in part. "If you have a car in service at any Findlay Automotive dealership, we encourage you to personally stop by or telephone the service department to have our staff assist you."

Findlay Automotive Group has been operating since 1961 and operates in several states, including Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Washington, and Idaho.

Officials haven't said who is behind the incident or how long it could take to fully resolve the matter.

Channel 13 has reached out to learn more information.

According to Findlay, they will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues and more information becomes available.