NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here at Channel 13, we're always looking for ways to help you save money, and if you're still on the hunt for a summer program for your child, here's one option that still has space and is offering a discount if you enroll by May 30.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada's Spy Kids Summer Camp is underway at various clubhouses across the valley.

I went out to the James Clubhouse in North Las Vegas for the first day of Spy Kids Summer Camp on Tuesday.

Still looking for a summer program for your child? Here's one option that's offering a discount right now

It offers a variety of fun, educational and themed activities, like scavenger hunts, secret agent obstacle courses, message decoder challenges, fingerprint analysis and so much more.

There's also an Ultimate Summer Spy Giveaway, including raffles with the grand prize being a trip for two families to go to Universal Studios Hollywood. Other prizes include gift cards and various club member incentives.

If you sign up for Spy Kids Summer Camp by Friday, May 30, you can enjoy an early bird rate of $60 per week at small clubhouses and $90 per week at large ones.

After May 30, fees increase to $80 weekly for small clubhouses and $120 per week at large ones. Daily drop-in rates range from $20 to $28. Those fees are for kids ages 5 to 12. Teens between 13 and 18 can attend for free.

Everyone, regardless of age, is required to pay an annual membership fee to attend summer camp. It's $35 for youth ages 5 to 12 and $20 for teens 13 to 18. However, organizers tell me some health insurance plans may partially or even fully cover those membership fees for you.

Dani McGee, a program director for BGCSNV, tells me enrollment numbers are looking higher this year, but they've still got plenty of room for more.

She said their goal was to get at least 1,500 kids enrolled in summer camp and as of last week, they were at around 1,300.

"Do you think that you're seeing more interest maybe because of the challenging economic environment we're in right now?" I asked McGee.

"100%. We've got returning families where these promotional rates benefit them, but also that word is getting out to families that might not have come to the Boys and Girls Club or they haven't been to us in a very, very long time," McGee said. "So it's bringing those families in at a very affordable rate and offering our members a very ample opportunity at fun."

Camp runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday now through August 7. Breakfast and lunch are provided.

McGee said there's something for every child at BGCSNV, and a common misconception is that they're a daycare. She said they're so much more than that.

"Each club is really like its own family," McGee said. "I always say to members that come up to me at school sites, 'If you don't happen to have that sense of community where you are, you can find that with us."

To find your closest BGCSNV clubhouse, as well as financial aid and scholarship options if you need further financial assistance, click here.

