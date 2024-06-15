'Still hurting' 1 October survivor reacts to overturn of federal bump stock ban

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's been a lot of mixed reaction on the United States Supreme Court decision Friday to strike down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks.

Bump stocks are a gun accessory used to fire shots more rapidly. It was used by the gunman during the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas.

The unforgettable rapid shots of gunfire still haunt so many survivors of 1 October.

One of them is Priscilla Solorzano, who was at the music festival with her mother.

"There's a lot of us that are still hurting," Solorzano said.

Solorzano said she remembers seeing one flash, later finding out it was a gunshot, then heard multiple rounds fire off.

"I was like, is that fireworks in the crowd? Like, what?" Solorzano said.

Solarzano said she is disappointed by the SCOTUS ruling on Friday. She said she supports law abiding gun owners but does not believe the average civilian needs a bump stock.

Last month, senior political reporter Steve Sebelius hosted a panel on gun violence. The panel included 1 October survivor LiShey Johnson and Metro officer Tom Roberts, who responded to the mass shooting that night.

You can watch the responses to that panel below:

What do Nevadans have to say about guns? Locals with different views weigh in

"Just the sound," Johnson said. "I still have nightmares about that."

Johnson believes there should be a federal ban on bump stocks because of her traumatizing experience.

Roberts also agreed bump stocks should be banned.

"It's no different than a sear," he said.

There are several states that enacted their own bump stock ban following the 1 October shooting, including Nevada.

That happened in the Silver State in 2019 at the 80th legislative session when then-Gov. Steve Sisolak signed AB 291.

Solarzano said she still thinks about the tragic day every day. While her love for music brought her to the festival nearly seven years ago, it's also the love for music that is helping her find meaning and a rhythm in life.

"I can't stop loving music because of one person who wanted to destroy people's lives," Solarzano said.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, there were more than half a million bump stocks in circulation at the time the federal ban was enacted. The new ruling will now limit the federal government's efforts to regulate bump stocks.