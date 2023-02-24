'Still can't celebrate holidays': Ukrainian business owner in Las Vegas reflects on 1 year of war

LAS VEGAS, NV — Friday, Feb. 24 marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

Las Vegas business owner, Anastasiya Lytvynova is in disbelief that the war is still going on, and that her people are still having to endure this. A native Ukrainian, Lytvynova and her husband Vitalii Voloshchuk own a restaurant called Bites of Europe here in southern Nevada.

They say they take incredible pride in sharing their culture's food with people here -- especially now, with their home under siege for a whole year now.

"I'm so proud of Ukrainian people, with what they're doing," Lytvynova said.

During the first 6 months of this conflict, Lytvynova would start each day glued to the news, watching the videos and images of the devastation happening in her homeland. Now, she says she can't watch as often because of the toll it's taken on her emotional and mental health.

At her restaurant, they have more than a dozen European flags on display. On the second day of Russia's assault on Ukraine, Lytvynova says they took the Russian flag down from their wall.

"Still, I can't celebrate holidays. New Years, Christmas — we didn't celebrate, we just sat at the table," Lytvynova said. "I can't celebrate my birthday, I can't, when I know the people are dying in my country. In the beginning, I couldn't even eat."

With the state of their homeland weighing heavily on their mind, the couple has also helped raise money for relief efforts back home.

"Of course, we tried to help how we can," Lytvynova said.

While they'd hoped this spring would bring good news, Lytvynova says she's not so sure a resolution to this conflict is on the horizon.

"What is going to be next? I don't know. But it's going to be probably longer than we thought," Lytvynova said.