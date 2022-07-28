Stealth Fighter jet moves through Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The F-117 Stealth Fighter aircraft is familiar to many in Southern Nevada.

It is also known as one of the worst-kept secrets of the Air Force.

A retired jet headed through Primm early Wednesday to its final resting place in California.

“A lot of people don't know what it is,” says Brian Clevenger, “a lot of people think it is an alien something.”

Brian Clevenger is in charge of transporting the F-117 from Tonopah, Nevada to Atwater, California.

“It’s an aircraft that really did not exist to the American public for seven years,” says Castle Air Museum Executive Director Joe Pruzzo.

Joe Pruzzo says only 59 of the jets were built and in the 1980’s they operated out of the secret Air Force base known as the Tonopah Test Range near Area 51.

It will soon be on display at Castle Air Museum in Atwater.

“Their greatest claim to fame was Operation Desert Storm, a lot of the aircraft over Baghdad were F-117s”

After it arrives at the museum the wings and tails need to be built and put on the plane.

Pruzzo expects it to be on display at Castle Air Museum in about a year.