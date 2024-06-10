Staying fit in triple-digit temps: tips for health and wellness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sometimes staying fit during the triple-digit temps makes it difficult to enjoy the outdoors and stay healthy. However, there's a lot we can do to navigate the heat.

One way to keep your mind and body healthy during heat waves is to prioritize sleep.

“The way that you wake up in the morning, especially during these hotter days, the earlier you wake up and the earlier you seek natural sunlight, the better you will actually rest, which you may notice may be disrupted as the temperatures get hotter,” said Lindsey Paoli, a mind performance coach in the valley.

Paoli told me that working out in the heat does not have to be intensive. In fact, bringing the kids to the park and working out using the playground is one way to stay fit.

“Sometimes just coming to the park and letting the kids burn some energy is a great time for you to get in a few simple body weight or equipment-assisted workouts as well,” she said.

And if you are not able to beat the heat in the morning, using resistance bands indoors is also an option. Other indoor exercises and activities to consider include yoga or Pilates, dance classes, and indoor rock climbing. For a cool, full-body workout, try swimming or water aerobics.

Engaging in water sports, visiting air-conditioned gyms, or attending indoor sports events can also help you stay active without exposing yourself to the intense heat. Exploring local museums or taking scenic drives are great ways to stay entertained and cool off during the hottest parts of the day.

Remember, staying fit in the heat is about finding the right activities that keep you moving while staying safe and comfortable.